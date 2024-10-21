Flights disrupted by bomb hoaxes

More than 70 fake bomb threats have been made against flights operated by multiple Indian airlines this week, Indian media reported on Sunday, sparking fear among passengers and global delays. All flights landed safely, but the spate of threats has resulted in planes being diverted to Canada and Germany, and fighter jets scrambled to escort aircraft in the skies above Britain and Singapore.

India’s government and civil aviation authorities have warned that “very strict action” will be taken. New Delhi’s civil aviation authorities have not said how many threats have been received in the past week, but the Times of India and broadcaster News18 reported more than 70 hoaxes targeting both domestic and international flights since October 13. At least 30 hoax threats were made on Saturday alone. The global impact of delays and diversions has been heavy on airline schedules and costs. At least one person, a minor, has been arrested in India, but the threats have continued.