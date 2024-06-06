Free-roaming agreement a major step for Ghana and Liberia

This is a major step towards fulfilling a 2017 Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) regulation that encourages member states to reduce roaming charges.

Liberia and Ghana are in talks to implement a free-roaming agreement, allowing travellers to use their phones at local rates in both countries.

Currently, travellers between Liberia and Ghana often rely on internet calling apps like WhatsApp, requiring a smartphone and data plan. With free roaming, they won't need a local SIM card and can simply use their existing phone number for calls and data.

The agreement would involve collaboration between Liberian and Ghanaian mobile carriers to ensure cost-effective implementation. While Liberia's telecom authority pushed for the Ecowas regulation in 2020, slow progress has been attributed to a lack of bilateral engagement among countries.

Liberia's telecom authority is currently in Ghana finalising a preliminary agreement, marking the country's first free-roaming partnership. This is seen as a significant step towards a more connected telecommunications landscape in the region.