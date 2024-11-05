Harris, Trump in final race to polls

Bitter rivals Kamala Harris and Donald Trump embarked on a final frenzied campaign blitz on Monday, with both hitting must-win Pennsylvania on the last day of the tightest and most volatile US presidential election in memory. Republican Trump has promised a “landslide” as he seeks a sensational return to the White House, while Democrat Harris said the “momentum” was on the side of her bid to be America’s first woman president.

But the polls suggest a total deadlock in surveys nationally and in the seven swing states where the result is expected to be decided. Harris was to spend the whole day campaigning in Pennsylvania. Trump was to travel to North Carolina, Pennsylvania and then Michigan. Pennsylvania is the single biggest swing state prize under the US Electoral College system, which awards influence in line with population.

Both sides said they were encouraged by huge early turnout numbers, with over 78 million people having voted already, around half of the total number of ballots cast in 2020. Harris is hoping abortion is a key issue that can hurt Trump, especially with woman voters, while Trump has focused on migrants and the economy. Harris courted the large Arab-American community in Michigan that has denounced US’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war, saying she would do “everything in my power to end the war in Gaza.”