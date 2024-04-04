The UN Security Council failed to extend the mandate for monitoring sanctions against North Korea, commonly known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). Russia's ambassador argued that the sanctions regime, aimed at preventing nuclear proliferation, was losing relevance and was detached from reality. He criticised what he called Western-led policies, including harsh unilateral sanctions and aggressive propaganda, which he believed were strangling Pyongyang.

Moreover, Russia expressed concern over the active militarisation of the Korean Peninsula, which it attributed to actions by the Nato alliance, posing a direct threat to its interests in the region. The Security Council vote saw 13 members in favour of extending the mandate, Russia against, and China abstaining. Despite the failure to extend the monitoring mandate, existing sanctions remain in force. The US criticised Russia's veto, accusing it of attempting to silence independent investigations into DPRK Security Council violations.