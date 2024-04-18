Volcano eruption in Indonesia causes 828 to flee their homes

According to the the Indonesian National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure (BNPB), the volcano is emitting thick clouds of red ash, and the region has experienced a significant number of deep volcanic earthquakes.

Residents of North Sulawesi in Indonesia have been forced to evacuate their homes as the Ruang volcano continues to erupt.

On Wednesday, BNPB escalated the alert-level to three, indicating a high threat, which is just one level below the highest on their scale. This decision was made in response to the intensifying volcanic activity.

According to BNPB, about 828 people have been evacuated from the vicinity of the eruption. Many of whom have been transported by ferry to safer locations nearby, as the community braces for potential further disruptions caused by the volcanic activity.

The phenomenon of “volcanic ash rain” has also been reported, adding to the challenges faced by the affected communities. This situation continues to develop as officials and residents monitor the behaviour of the Ruang volcano closely.