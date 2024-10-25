Xi’s BRICS development vision

President Xi Jinping called on BRICS countries to work for high-quality development of greater BRICS co-operation this week. Xi made the remarks when addressing the 16th BRICS Summit held in Kazan, Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired the summit.

During a small-group meeting, Xi welcomed new members to the BRICS family – which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates – and invited many countries to become partner countries. Stressing that the world was undergoing accelerated changes unseen in a century, marked by new trends of multipolarity and the risks of a “new Cold War,” Xi said BRICS countries should take proactive steps towards openness, inclusiveness and win-win co-operation, conform to the general trend of the rise of the Global South, seek common ground while reserving differences, work in concert to further consolidate common values, safeguard common interests, and strengthen BRICS countries through unity. Xi urged BRICS countries to jointly pursue a path of development, advocate a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation, and stay committed to the principle of common development.

He said BRICS countries should deepen co-operation in traditional areas such as agriculture, energy, minerals, economy and trade, expand co-operation in emerging areas such as green, low-carbon and artificial intelligence, and safeguard trade, investment and financial security. “We should build a BRICS committed to peace, and we must all act as defenders of common security,” Xi said. He urged the BRICS countries to uphold the three key principles: no expansion of the battlefields, no escalation of hostilities, and no fanning flames, and strive for swift de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine.

He also urged BRICS countries to promote an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and make unremitting efforts towards a comprehensive, just and lasting resolution of the Palestinian question. “We should build a BRICS committed to innovation, and we must all act as pioneers of high-quality development,” Xi said. “We must keep pace with the times and foster new, quality productive forces.”

Xi said China had recently launched a China-BRICS Artificial Intelligence Development and Co-operation Centre, and would establish a BRICS Deep-Sea Resources International Research Centre, a China Centre for Co-operation on Development of Special Economic Zones in BRICS Countries, a China Centre for BRICS Industrial Competencies, and a BRICS Digital Ecosystem Co-operation Network, welcoming active participation from all interested parties. “We should build a BRICS committed to green development, and we must all act as promoters of sustainable development,” Xi said. He noted that China’s high-quality production capacity, as exemplified by its electric vehicles, lithium batteries and photovoltaic products, provided a significant boost to global green development.

Xi said international power dynamics were undergoing profound changes, but global governance reform has been lagging for a long time, urging BRICS countries to champion true multilateralism and adhere to the vision of global governance characterised by extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits. He said he was delighted to see that the initiative for BRICS digital education co-operation had become a reality, and China will implement a capacity-building programme for BRICS digital education, open 10 learning centres in BRICS countries in the next five years, and provide training opportunities for 1000 local education administrators, teachers and students. BRICS leaders vowed to safeguard multilateralism, uphold the core role of the UN in the international system, and support the UN in playing an important role in global governance such as artificial intelligence.

They also expressed commitment to peacefully resolving disputes through dialogue and consultation, supporting all efforts conducive to a peaceful settlement of crises, and respecting the legitimate security concerns of all countries. The leaders agreed to promote reform of the existing international economic and financial architecture and build the New Development Bank into a new type of multilateral development bank for the 21st century. They also commended the UN General Assembly for adopting relevant resolutions on the China-proposed International Day for Dialogue among Civilisations, calling for respect for the diversity of world civilisations and strengthening exchanges and mutual learning among different civilisations.