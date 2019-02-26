File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Fourteen people allegedly involved in vehicle finance fraud amounting to R15 million are due to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. According to KZN police, an intensive investigation in the last year led to the arrest of the group of people aged between 24 and 59.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said during the period of 2017 and 2018, about 20 cases of motor finance applications were detected as fraudulent and were validated and approved by a bank employee.

"The modus operandi was to approach unemployed people and people who were desperate for money in order to get their identity document copies, conduct credit checks and process applications.

"The instalments were not made to the bank and some of the vehicles were sold without the consent of the bank.

"Charges of fraud were opened at different police stations like Mayville, Point, Greenwood Park and Durban Central SAPS."

Mbele said The Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit under the command of Colonel Makhosazane Ntuli took over the investigation.

After a lengthy investigation people from different areas like Chatsworth, Phoenix and Montclair were arrested on Monday.

"A total of 15 vehicles were confiscated from the suspects and they are worth approximately R15 million. The recovered vehicles have been handed over to the bank."

Daily News

Colonel Thembeka Mbele