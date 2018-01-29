Durban - South Africa has one of the world's highest rates of cybercrime with 8.8 million people falling victim in 2016, a report by online security company Norton revealed.

Kyle Condon, managing director or D&K Management Consultants, a leading investigation and risk consultancy said cybercrime includes any illegal or criminal act perpetrated through the Internet and its networks.

“This includes things such as downloading illegal music files to stealing money from bank accounts, identity theft, harassment, etc. But, it is not just crimes for personal or financial gain, it also includes the spreading of malicious viruses and leaking of sensitive information,” said Condon.

Condon said that South Africans were often hit with phishing and pharming attacks (redirecting a website’s traffic to another), which are committed to gain access to one’s identity.

“Both methods are designed to extract personal information from victims, such as identity numbers, account details, and other sensitive, personal information,” he said. “This is normally done by the creation of an official and bona fide looking website, perhaps selling some or other product. Often usernames, passwords and phone numbers are required. All ending up in the criminal’s hands”.

Condon believes that people fall victim to these crimes because these sites or emails look legitimate. He also said most people who fall prey to these crimes are elderly. People in this age group are vulnerable and are not techno-savvy and are unaware of the latest criminal trends.

He said cybercriminals take advantage of holidays or special occasions to gain access to their victims’ information.

“During the holiday seasons, we see a spurt in Internet crime because users become more active. Fake websites offer irresistible holiday deals, accommodation rates, or specials. Facebook users start to share travel plans and destinations. This all plays into criminals’ hands,” warned Condon. “Valentine’s Day is around the corner and the buying of gifts over the Internet is another popular way of getting victims to part with both their personal information and their money.”

Condon’s seven tips for protecting yourself and your identity

Change your passwords regularly to minimise the chances of your passwords being hacked. Never store your passwords, usernames and other personal information on mobile devices. Spend money on good and recognised anti-virus software. These can save you from cybercrime viruses. Use encryption for all your sensitive data. Protect your identity at all costs. The digital age requires citizens to become shrewder on social media. Be careful what information you post. It’s also important to be wary of emails that are Gmail based. All legitimate companies should have professional email addresses.

“Cybercrimes can be reported to a number of agencies,” Condon said.

Daily News