Durban - The national lottery operator, Ithuba has confirmed that the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpots for Tuesday are guaranteed at a total of R130 million. This is the second time in five months that the PowerBall jackpot has exceeded R90 million.

In August 2018, one winner a Mpumalanga engineer, 34, away with a whopping R145 million.

Khensani Mabuza, Corporate Relations Executive at Ithuba said: “This is really a game of the universe and we can never know when we will have a jackpot winner or where the winner will come from – anyone can get lucky, you just have to be in it to win it."

The National Lottery Operator says jackpots of this magnitude are milestones that should be celebrated.

“It is true that a guaranteed R94 million is a life-changing amount for whoever wins it.

"However as the operator, we understand that the impact of big jackpots goes beyond just changing the life of the winner.

"It is no secret that jackpots of this size attract a lot of players and that means that our contribution towards supporting charity causes through the National Lotteries Distribution Trust Fund (NLTDF), increases. "



They said winners receive extensive financial advice and in addition, trauma counselling from qualified psychologists to help them deal with their new financial circumstances.

Daily News