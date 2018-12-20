Durban - Only one doctor was on duty in the casualty section at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital, uMlazi, over the weekend, leading to an accident victim waiting 10 hours for treatment. According to a voice message circulating on WhatsApp, a man had taken someone involved in a car crash to the casualty section of the Durban hospital. He says only one doctor was working in casualty, and the man he was seen after 10 hours.

“Whoever arrives at night is seen by that doctor. And most of the people in casualty are the ones that have been stabbed or shot. So if you go to Mshiyeni on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, you come back depressed because sometimes all the people pass (die) in front of you,” he said.

Health Department spokesperson Ncumisa Mafunda denied that only one doctor was working at Prince Mshiyeni over the weekend.

“In fact, on December 15, the hospital had four medical officers, assisted by four interns. The next day, it had six medical officers, also assisted by four interns,” she said.

However, Prince Mshiyeni staff told the Daily News that one doctor worked in casualty on December 15 and one on December 16.

Mafunda said that while the hospital previously experienced a shortage of staff, it was remedied by the recruitment of replacements.

The DA spokesperson on health, Imran Keeka, said the KZN Health Department was grossly understaffed with a vacancy rate of some 8000 posts, and the need for many more.

“The chronic inability to fill posts has arisen not because there is a shortage of applicants, but because the department’s finances are in ruins. If the allegation is true that only one doctor was in the casualty of such a large hospital, then this is very worrying and certainly unacceptable.”

Daily News