Constable Senzeni Msipha who is believed to have been murdered and burned in her vehicle allegedly by her boyfriend and an accomplice. Picture: SAPS

Durban - A suspected hitman has been arrested for the murder of Constable Senzeni Msipha, 33, in the Nyoni area, north of KwaZulu-Natal.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, police spokesperson said a 30-year-old man was arrested in uMhlali area on Saturday.

“He was found in possession of credit cards belonging to the policewoman,” said Zwane.

The alleged hitman is the third person to be arrested for the murder and will appear at the Nyoni Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“The other two suspects, Lucky Masinga, 32, and Thandazani Zikhali, 37, will reappear again on Tuesday, 13 March 2018 for bail application. We are still waiting for the DNA results to confirm the identity,” he said.

“Msipha’s vehicle was found burnt at Nyoni area with a body inside believed to be the missing police officer,” he said.

At the time of her disappearance, it was alleged that Msipha was last seen on January 31 at about 9am when she left her home in uGingindlovu to do shopping at the Gingindlovu Mall however she never returned home.

Daily News