Sikhumbuzo Mjwara. File picture

Durban - The four men charged with the murder of Barrio businessman Sikhumbuzo Mjwara appeared briefly in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. The case was adjourned to March 20 for a decision from the Director of Public Prosecution.

Mjwara was kidnapped outside the Verulam Magistrate's Court on August 30.

In November DNA tests revealed that the bone fragments which was found in a cemetery in Pietermaritzburg in October belonged to Mjwara.

Four people - three policemen and a security guard - were arrested and charged accordingly.

Pietermaritzburg security guard Nkosiphile Ndlovu who is believed to be the hitmen abandoned his bail application and remains in police custody.

Ndlovu apparently did a pointing out to police of where Mjwara's remains were.

The three policemen -Sergeant Thabane Cyril Ndlovu, Constable Collen Makhaye and Jerome Dumisani Ngubane were released on R3000 bail.

All four face charges of murder and kidnapping.

The motive is unknown.

The Sunday Tribune reported that Mjwara, a former eThekwini Municipality employee, is the director of a chain of businesses, including several mining, investment and lifestyle companies.

Daily News