Durban - Recipients of government grants in Durban are crying foul after they received much less than the R90 increase they were expecting from the beginning of April.

The Daily News received a flurry of phone calls from disgruntled people who said they had already budgeted for the extra money, but found themselves short-changed when they went to collect their grants last week.

“I received R120 less than what I expected this month. That’s a lot of money. It’s my taxi fare for a whole week,” said Morningside resident Kerry Sharp, who receives a disability grant.

Sharp said she and her friends, employed at a workshop for the disabled, had been excited that they would be able to buy “something extra” this month, but were left disappointed.

“It’s strange that we don’t have this money. Where is it going?” she asked.

In February, the government announced that old age, disability and care dependency grants would increase by R90 from R1600 to R1690 from April.

In October, another R10 would be added to the grants, taking the monthly payouts to R1700. The child support grant increased from R380 to R400 this month and then to R410 on October 1.

Clairwood resident Rosie Gounden, 70, said she received R14 less than expected, and to a pensioner who helped support her son and his family, it was a lot of money. “That money can buy a loaf of bread for the children’s school lunches,” she said.

Derek Stevens, of the Bluff, said he queued with several other people in Checkers to draw his pension. Despite assurances from the staff that the company did not charge them for the service, almost everyone in the queue was upset because they had all received different amounts than expected.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has urged all grant recipients to contact its customer care centre immediately as they could have fallen victim to unlawful deductions. Spokesperson Tshediso Mahlaku said in the past, most unlawful deductions were reported by beneficiaries using the green card issued by the social grants distributor, Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

“These usually relate to ‘Umoya Manje’, understood to be cellphone airtime, and others to electricity. Some of the complaints stretch back a couple of years,” said Mahlaku.

He added that after investigating these cases, CPS had refunded money to some of the affected beneficiaries. It has previously been reported that “Umoya Manje” refers to micro-loans made to the poor by the parent company of CPS, and that these people were then subjected to illegal deductions from their grant money.

Sassa also confirmed that only banks were currently collecting transaction fees from grant beneficiaries.

“As the situation stands, only those receiving their grant money through the banks are liable for their own service fees. Beneficiaries receiving their grant money at pay points and merchants are not charged any service fees,” said Mahlaku.

Earlier this year, a grants disaster was avoided when - with less than two months to go - there was still uncertainty about which organisation would be responsible for the payouts from April 1.

However, the Constitutional Court then ruled that the contract of Cash Paymaster Services - which was the service provider at the time - should be extended for another six months beyond March 31.

Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu is currently on a roadshow to several provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal, to meet social grant recipients and deal with some of the challenges they face.

Mahlaku said Shabangu would also talk to them about deductions from their payments and the expiry of their current cash collection cards.

The Post Office is expected to start issuing new cards to grant beneficiaries from April 16. The new cards would replace the Sassa card and green cards currently in use. All beneficiaries would be issued with the new Post Office cards except those who choose to receive their grants through their individual bank accounts.

Mahlaku said beneficiaries receiving cash payments would be issued with the new card at the pay points during the grant payment dates in May.

Sassa has urged beneficiaries who had unexplained deductions in April to call its toll free number, 0800 601 011.

