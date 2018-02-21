Peter Williams, a plumber, inspects a poorly constructed trench in Martin Drive. Queensmead Industrial Park businesses have accused the municipality of employing unskilled contractors to unblock a wastewater pipe.

Durban - Queensmead Industrial Park businesses have accused the eThekwini Municipality of employing unskilled contractors to unblock an underground wastewater pipe.

In what was described as “a comedy of errors”, the unblocking apparently caused more damage to infrastructure and the environment on Martin Drive.

Nevil van Zyl, a businessman, alleged the contractors were inexperienced and did not follow basic health and safety practices. Van Zyl said on February 1, wastewater began overflowing from manholes on his property.

“The smell was putrid. Staff had to use masks. We placed pallets on the floor to get in and out of the premises. The municipality wastewater services then unblocked the pipe. They then identified a spot in the pipeline causing the blockage,” Van Zyl said.

The next morning Van Zyl arrived to find his premises flooded with wastewater again.

As an interim measure, to ensure his company stayed operational, he hired Peter Williams of Elmarc Building Renovators, to be on site full-time to keep the sewage pumping out of the property and clean up the mess.

The next day, the municipality sent out a contractor to unblock and repair the pipeline.

Since then, the contractors had dug two different trenches on the pavements to find the pipeline.

Williams said he intervened to help them locate the path of the pipeline by attaching a string between two different manholes.

Last week, a third trench was dug up on the projected path and by Sunday the contractor had apparently found and exposed the underground pipeline.

“There was a mishap and they struck the pipe, causing it to break. One of the workers almost drowned when the trench filled up with wastewater above their heads. They also broke an underground stormwater pipe in the process,” Williams said.

Tozi Mthethwa, the municipality’s spokesperson, said the contractor had worked for the municipality in the past and shown the necessary competence to complete the job.

Darren Nelson, of Electromould, said his fence collapsed on Thursday into the trench because of soil erosion. The contractors were still replacing the pipe on Thursday.

