Durban - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is planning to intervene in the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education’s financial “crisis”.

Motshekga is expected to meet the National Teachers’ Union (Natu) leadership on March 28 to discuss allegations the union has made that the department mismanaged funds.

She said should she find that the evidence presented by Natu was strong enough, she would consider establishing a forensic investigation.

The “cash-strapped” department, according to teacher unions, was in such dire financial crisis that it needed an urgent intervention to manage what was left of its R47.5 billion 2017/ 2018 budget allocation, and needed stricter financial management going forward.

Natu has briefed Motshekga on the allegations of irregularities in the payment of Norms and Standards, a budget allocation mainly used to buy textbooks and stationery.

The union also claimed there were no teachers for certain subjects since the beginning of the year.

The union has invited Motshekga to intervene by establishing an urgent forensic investigation into the provincial department’s affairs.

Allen Thompson, Natu’s deputy president, said: “We have proof which suggests that money is being used on things that are important, but not urgent.

“We have reports that sanitary pads are piled up in schools’ storerooms while some classrooms remain without teachers,” he said.

According to Thompson, there are more than 400 vacant positions for teachers, subject advisers and office-based positions.

The Daily News recently published a story about a KwaDukuza teacher who has been working as a substitute teacher for 14 years, in the place of a teacher on extended leave.

In response, Motshekga said: “I agree with Natu, and from our own monitoring as the national department, we are picking up a number of challenges.

“I am going to intervene - even if it means that cabinet needs to get involved.

“I am shocked to hear that there are schools that have been without teachers in some subjects since the beginning of the year,” she said.

Motshekga said KZN was the biggest and the most important province because this was where the bulk of schoolchildren were.

“If KZN goes down, the whole country goes down, and we have seen this happening with the matric results.

“About 25% of matric candidates are in KZN. We need to make sure things do not go wrong in KZN. The non-filling of posts is a sensitive issue and needs my urgent intervention.

“I am not saying the provision of sanitary pads is not important, but there are more urgent needs such as employing teachers, and providing desks and books,” she said.

However, Thirona Moodley of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) felt there was no need for a forensic investigation.

She said the fact that the department was in a financial crisis was not a secret.

“The head of department has been vocal about the fact that there is a cash block because the department has overspent its budget and was waiting for the new budget to kick in at the end of this month, to pay some of its service providers,” she said.

Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa, however, insisted there was no crisis in the department. He said the issues of budget constraints was a national problem that was not specific to the KZN education department.

“To say that budget constraints our department is going through is a KZN phenomenon is not true. That is why even President Cyril Ramaphosa was talking about the economic recovery of the country.”

