Durban - An ANC branch secretary who had evaded a gang of gunmen in November was killed on Wednesday night.

Sfiso Mlambo, 34, was gunned down at a friend’s home in Empembeni near eSikhawini while dropping off building supplies, his family said.

Following a spate of political killings in the province, Premier Willies Mchunu established the Moerane Commission of Inquiry in October, 2016, to investigate the underlying causes of these murders which have been committed in KwaZulu-Natal since 2011.

Sihle Zikalala, ANC KZN chairperson, had told the commission in October, 2017, that as many as 19 ANC members, including councillors, had been assassinated in the province since January, 2016.

Celimpilo Ngobese, who witnessed the attack on Mlambo, said she fled to a neighbour’s house as soon as she heard the first shot being fired.

She said one of her young relatives was wounded in the shooting and taken to a clinic for treatment before being discharged later that night.

“I was so shocked by it all that I was scared to return home.

“I only made my way back when I saw that the police had arrived.

“The incident took place before 7pm, as we had left the mall at around 6.30pm and Sifiso was driving slowly so that the boards in the back of his van would not be damaged,” Ngobese said.

She said as they returned from the mall, Mlambo had been particularly quiet and hardly responded to her as she tried to make conversation.

“I think he might have been suspecting something, because he kept checking his rear-view mirror, although I don’t recall any car following us,” she said.

Sfiso’s older brother, Sphamandla, said the news of his brother’s death had shocked the family and they were still in the dark over the motive.

“He had never spoken of anyone targeting him. He only spoke about the incident in November last year when he was shot at but he was not hurt and he couldn’t see his assailant because it was dark.

“He had never mentioned any rift with anyone.”

Mlambo said Sfiso had been the main breadwinner at home, where he had been living with his mother.

A third brother lives in Newcastle.

Sfiso is survived by his mother, two young children, two siblings and his fiancée.

Nondaba Zondi, the Msizi Dube branch deputy chairperson, said they did not want to speculate on the motive, as they did not have all the details on the shooting.

Unity

“The language being spoken within the party at the moment is that of unity and I don’t recall any difference of views that can be linked to this incident,” said Zondi.

He described Sfiso as an intellectual who had a bright future within the ANC, not just at branch and regional level, but also in the province and nationally.

“We have been dealt a huge blow as the ANC in the branch, region, province and even nationally because of his contribution to the party, which he loved very much and knew everything about,” Zondi said.

Thobi Gwala, ANC Musa Dladla regional secretary, said they were appalled by Sfiso’s murder.

She said although details were sketchy, it appeared that his attacker jumped off the vehicle that had been following Sfiso for a distance and sprayed him with bullets.

“At his age, Comrade Mlambo had managed to gain the trust of his community and was elected as member of the traditional council in the Dube clan.

“He was also a traditional trust member which serves the community in the clan. The ANC is horrified by this crime. It has lost a dedicated and talented young comrade, who spent most of his time serving his community.

Gwala said his killers had robbed the ANC and the community of a promising young leader. He also confirmed that there had been a previous attempt on Sifiso’s life.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a police spokesperson, said they were investigating a case of murder, but that no arrests had been made and the motive for the killing was unknown.

“The case is now being investigated by the Organised Crime Unit,” Mbele said.

Daily News