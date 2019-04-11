Anti-apartheid activist Protas Madlala receives honorary doctorate. Picture: UKZN

Durban - Anti-apartheid activist and political analyst Protas Madlala received an honorary doctorate in Social Science at the UKZN Graduation ceremony recently. Madlala who faced forced removals expressed his deep gratitude to the University for recognising his many years of servitude to his fellow South Africans.

Taking on a political stance for his address, he called on all graduates to remedy the current situation of the country by being agents of change saying:

"No government will develop you. You have to change your attitude on your own. As South Africans, remember that society owes you nothing."

Madlala even lamented some of the actions of government calling RDP houses and township shebeens a curse.

"If you are given handouts, your dignity goes out the window and you become a slave," he stated.

Addressing philosopher Karl Marx’s ‘Opium of the Masses’, Madlala added, "Every township I have come across has taverns and shebeens and seems to be promoted by government. You can’t stand up against the government if you’re drunk!".

He advised students to consider their academic garb and their degree as a source of humility, ‘Use it to uplift your families,’ encouraged Madlala.

"The country is crying for servant leadership that addresses the needs of the poor. Don’t allow yourself to be captured for a vote by promises of a first world system. It won’t work if the people continue to be poor."

He received a standing ovation for his speech with many praising him for his truthful words.

Madlala facilitated the establishment of 'Save St. Wendolines' in the 80s, which was granted permanent 'settlement' status after Madlala spearheaded a petition to the then apartheid Minister of Constitutional Development.

He has led an exemplary, selfless life and was recently in the headlines for sacrificing his personal finances to pay the salaries of employees in the organisation he works for.

Daily News



