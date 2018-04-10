Rory G.Baker had his cameras stolen at gunpoint while teaching aspiring photographers in Mariannhill. Picture: Facebook

Durban- A Durban photographer is appealing to the public to be on the lookout for anyone selling cameras that had been taken from him at gunpoint.

Photographers attending a photography workshop were held up outside the Mariannhill Monastery on Sunday. The workshop is held by Rory G Baker who was with a group of eight people outside the museum when the robbery took place

Baker said a white Mercedes Benz pulled up with four people.

"Three of them got out of the car wielding pistols in our faces. Without getting into the dramatics we were robbed, all our camera gear (collectively about R500 000) plus our car keys, wallets, rings, watches and phones. All this took place quite quickly and while pedestrians were passing by and at the same time the morning church service was coming out," Baker explained.

Fortunately, he said, nobody was physically hurt.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, KwaZulu Natal police spokesperson, said the complainant and his crew were at Mariannhill Monastery.

"While they were busy taking pictures at the parking lot, they were approached by four unknown suspects. At gunpoint, they were robbed of cameras, cellphones, car keys and watch and ring," Zwane confirmed.

A case of armed robbery is being investigated by Mariannhill SAPS. Investigations are still continuing.

In a Facebook post shortly after the incident, Baker said: "Distraught and traumatised yes! Thank you to the Hatton Estate Neighbourhood Watch blokes who came out very quickly to assist on the scene and arranging an ER24 trauma counsellor and SAPS. Thank you to Fr Lawrence Kansalu Mota and Brother Albert of the Monestry for their assistance and comfort to the group," Baker said.

Baker has urged anyone with information on any of this equipment to call the police on 10111

Daily News