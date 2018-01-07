Durban - Police are on the hunt for four armed men who stormed a loans company in Felix Dlamin (Brickfield) Road this morning.
It is alleged that five men arrived in a gold Toyota Verso and parked in the parking bay outside the TRC Financial Services.
A witness at the scene claimed that the men casually walked passed him and went towards the business, while the driver remained seated inside the car.
“Seconds later, I heard the men telling the employees inside to be quiet. The employees were locked in a room inside the business while the men ransacked the office,” the man said.
A police source at the scene, added that the men allegedly grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in their getaway vehicle. A red VW Golf, parked in the parking bay, was also stolen. The Golf was recovered in KwaMashu’s K section about an hour after the robbery.
Mayville SAPS are investigating a case of business robbery.
Daily News