Durban - A jewellery store in Ballito Junction Mall was robbed at gunpoint on Monday afternoon.

Marshall Security responded at the scene of the incident.

Kyle van Reenen of Marshall Security said reports from the scene suggest that four armed men gained entry into the jewellery store.

“Reports from the scene indicate that four armed men stormed a jewellery store, assaulting a security officer before making off with high-end watches and jewellery before fleeing in an awaiting getaway vehicle,” Van Reenen said.

He said no one was seriously injured during the robbery.

He said the scene was secured and handed over to the police for investigation.

Police could not be reached at the time of the incident.

In another incident, a Blue Security armed response officer survived a shootout with a gang of seven armed robbers during an armed robbery at a business in Westmead.

Brian Jackson, Blue Security operations director said the officer had responded swiftly to an alarm activation at the business premises where he disturbed a gang of around seven suspects, before they were able to steal any goods of value.

The robbers had derailed the driveway gate of the property and forced open a security gate to gain entry.

“As the officer arrived at the premises, one of the suspects who was standing outside the business keeping guard, walked towards his vehicle and started shooting at him. The armed response officer sped up and drove past the scene of the crime, made a u-turn and took cover as the suspect continued to fire shots at him. He then returned fire on the suspect,” Jackson said.

“The suspects had reversed their vehicle into the driveway of a business premises and the suspect on foot shouted that the armed response officer was at the scene, before jumping into the vehicle,” he continued. “The suspects fled the scene in a silver/grey Mercedes without taking anything except for an empty money box. The officer and suspects were not injured during the shooting.”

He said Pinetown police attended to the scene of the incident.

