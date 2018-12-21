Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Durban - A union representing emergency medical service providers has stirred controversy by calling for paramedics to carry firearms on duty. South African Emergency Personnel Union (SAEPU) president Mpho Mpogeng said the union made the decision for emergency care practitioners to carry firearms when on duty during the festive season because their members have often been attacked and robbed while responding to emergencies.

“We decided to do something about it. We've tried all the stakeholders, and they are not interested,” Mpogeng said.

He said discussions had been taking place for three years after they said they would no longer go out to emergencies at night.

“Enough is enough. If the behaviour in the community does not change, then the carrying of firearms must continue after the festive season,” he said.

Sharaj Ambulance and Rescue Services chief executive Rajesh Mahabeer said paramedics had become soft targets. On November 14, members of their staff were robbed of their cellphones, wallets and money in Ladysmith.

“We would like to carry guns, especially when we are going into the rural areas at 3am. We want to use them as a defence mechanism,” Mahabeer said.

He said many people died this year because paramedics did not want to go to certain incidents without the police in attendance. He said they had stopped going out to cases involving violence.

“Criminals know we don't carry weapons and there are not enough police escorts, so sometimes, we have to wait at least two hours for the police to arrive,” he said.

KwaZulu Private Ambulance spokesperson Colin Watson said the carrying of firearms by paramedics was a controversial topic.

“It's a grey area, and everyone has mixed emotions about it,” he said.

Watson said some of their practitioners had been attacked and they have had a few close calls too.

“When we ask for an escort, we are told there are no vans available,” he said.

Watson said they now have a policy where they do not go to an active shooting, and they try to avoid similar situations.

“Some people ask what is our main role if we carry a firearm? Are we emergency services or SAPS?” he said.

Crisis Medical spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said they would not issue firearms to their staff.

“It can place them in more danger. They could be treating a patient and next thing they are being robbed of their firearm,” he said.

Van Reenen said he was attacked before joining Crisis Medical when his assailants tried to stab him and rob him.

“We would not prevent a medic from carrying a concealed firearm if they have a licence and it is in line with the law,” he said.

Van Reenen added that the mandate of a medic is not to attend active scenes.

“Our medics are encouraged to retreat to a safe place if they feel threatened, but there is an area in the profession where people can treat the injured while under fire, and they can carry a firearm.”

Daily News