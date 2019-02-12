Durban - Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a newborn baby was recovered from a stormwater drain in Newlands East on Monday. According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the matter was still under investigation and no arrests had been made by Tuesday.

On Monday morning at 6 am residents became concerned after hearing the baby crying in a stormwater drain in Barracuda Road and Herring Circle.

Emergency medical services were called on the scene.

Pictures and video of the 4-hour rescue went viral on social media.

Emergency workers had to dig a trench to save the infant who was airlifted to hospital.

On Monday afternoon the KZN Health MEC Sibongiseni Maxwell Dhlomo visited the baby in hospital.

Spokesperson Agiza Hlongwane said the baby is stable and has been given a clean bill of health.

It is unclear when the baby will discharged from hospital.

