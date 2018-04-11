Durban - Tortured by her mother and grandmother, tied to a bed at night, battered and starved for days, 3-year-old Baby X will not get the justice her community demands following her 55-year-old grandmother’s death at Westville Prison on Tuesday after she experienced shortness of breath.

The woman had been due to hear her fate in the Durban High Court on August 20.

Legal Aid spokesperson Bongani Mahlangu confirmed on Thursday that the attorney representing the Chatsworth woman had received news of her death.

She had been on trial with her daughter, the child’s mother, since 2015. Final arguments were due to have begun in June and judgment had been set down for August.

The woman and her daughter, who cannot be named to protect the identity of Baby X’s siblings, who were also allegedly abused, were arrested soon after the child was found dead at their home in 2014.

Advocate Moipone Noko, the provincial director of public prosecutions, said the prosecution team had received the news, but said her office was awaiting written confirmation of the woman’s death from the Department of Correctional Services.

She said her office had not yet received all the details and it would be up to the prosecution to decide the way forward.

Advocate Murray Pitman said he had been told yesterday by an attorney of the death of his client’s co-accused. He said the prosecution would have to obtain a death certificate and produce it in court and normally the case would be withdrawn. He said the case against his client, Baby X’s mother, would continue.

Both women had undergone State psychiatric assessments, which found them mentally fit to stand trial.

Baby X’s three siblings testified for the State during the trial. The mother also testified and had placed the blame squarely on the grandmother.

When she took the witness stand, the mother told the court she feared her mother, who she alleged had bullied her to torture her children. She appeared emotionless when she gave her account of the abuse, which allegedly took place even when her mother was not home.

The grandmother had chosen not to testify in her defence.

Baby X’s mother’s argument was that she was mentally unstable and that her mother had abused her children and bullied her, in particular, because of her mental instability.

They pleaded not guilty to charges of child abuse, assault and sexual assault of Baby X’s two older siblings.

The grandmother had also pleaded not guilty to assaulting, sexually assaulting and raping Baby X.

Allegations included burning the child’s vagina with cigarettes.

The community of Chatsworth reacted with outrage when the abuse came to light, calling for the courts to lock away the mother and daughter.

The news of the grandmother’s death was received with shock by community leader Brandon Pillay, who said the community had been eagerly waiting for the women to be convicted.

“Her death comes with a sense of betrayal, knowing that she will never be punished. Now the community hopes that Baby X’s mother will be punished,” he said.

Dr Lauren King, a psychiatrist who assessed Baby X’s mother, testified that she had not been mentally ill at the time of the offence.

King was responding under cross-examination to a proposal by defence advocate Murray Pittman that, the mother’s severe brain injury sustained in an accident, mild intellectual disability and combined drug abuse could have contributed to her actions.

Evidence before court was that the mother had had an accident in 2001 and apparently started using heroin in 2012.

King confirmed the State’s version that she could distinguish between right and wrong and could act in accordance with that knowledge.

She testified that drugs and the accident could not have had any effect on her actions.

According to the findings of Dr Rosanne Hardy, who conducted a private assessment of Baby X’s mother, her brain injury and combined opioid abuse would have diminished her capacity to control her behaviour, exercise appropriate judgment and reasoning and impaired her ability to carry out her role as a parent.

Further, she said the mother appeared to have lacked the appropriate social, government, medical and professional support required after her brain injury, which had been recommended by various experts.

Evidence by another State witness, psychologist Emily Elkington, was that the woman’s 2015 psychological assessment found that she could distinguish between right and wrong.

