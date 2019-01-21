Jennifer Pillay. Picture: Supplied

Durban - A Chatsworth man charged with the murder of his wife, who was found dead in their bathtub on Christmas Eve, is expected to apply for bail in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Monday. Navin Chanderlal, 53, appeared briefly in court a week ago and was remanded in police custody.

His wife Jennifer Pillay, 65, a retired nurse, was found lifeless in a bathtub on December 24.

Post mortem results revealed that Pillay's cause of death was strangulation.

According to The Sunday Tribune, Pillay’s husband Chanderlal pressed a security panic alarm when he found her lifeless body in the bathroom around 8 pm on Christmas Eve.

They further reported that Pillay, who worked as a nurse in Dubai and retired in 2016 had intended relocating to live with her son Gino in London.

She has a daughter living in Australia.

The couple had reportedly been married for many years.

