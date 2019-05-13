Sikhumbuzo Mjwara. File picture

Durban - The three policemen and a security guard charged for the murder of Barrio restaurant owner Sikhumbuzo Mjwara were indicted to the Durban High Court today. The three policemen -Sergeant Thabane Cyril Ndlovu, 35,Constable Sakhamuzi Collen Makhaye, 37,and Jerome Dumisani Ngubane ,38, and Pietermaritzburg security guard Nkosiphile Ndlovu,39, appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court.

All face charges of murder and kidnapping but Nkosiphile Ndlovu faces an additional charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Mjwara was kidnapped outside the Verulam Magistrate's Court in August 2018.

His remains were found in a cemetery in Pietermaritzburg in October.

According to the indictments Makhaye was well acquainted with Mjwara's bodyguard Bruce Mhlongo.

It alleges that Mhlongo together with Thabane Ndlovu, Makhaye and Ngubane conspired to kill the deceased and executed their plan on the morning of August 30.

Mjwara had accompanied his wife Nandi to the Verulam Magistrate's Court.

While the couple were in the parking area they were approached by Thabane Ndlovu and Ngubane who were armed with a rifle and handgun and pretending to be investigating a fraud case against the deceased.

They apparently claimed to be members of the "hawks".

The State alleges that Thabane Ndlovu and Ngubane demanded that Mjwara board a white Nissan double cab bakkie which Makhaye had been driving.

It further alleges that the deceased refused to get into the motor vehicle but the acccused forced him in and drove him to Mountain Rise police station in Pietermaritzburg.

Mhlongo allegedly took the deceased later that evening to Nkosiphile Ndlovu and instructed him to kill the deceased.

Nkosiphile Ndlovu allegedly took Mjwara to Azalea Cemetery where he shot and killed him.

He then took his cellphone, boots and wallet.

He then fled the scene and returned four days later to burn the deceased.

The deceased's skeletal remains were recovered on October 19.

All four accused were arrested by Warrant Officer Bob Pillay of the KZN Provincial Organised Crime Unit.

The trial is expected to start later this year and the State is expected to call a total of 33 witnesses.

All, except Nkosiphile Ndlovu are out are out on R3 000 bail.

Mhlongo is still on the run from police. A warrant of arrest has been authorised for him.

