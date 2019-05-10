KZN Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo with members of the consortium Mpume Mhlongo of Micro VBE, Nkoko Sekete of Buhle Waste and Bonginkosi Makhathini of Makhathini Medical Waste. Picture: Supplied

Durban -The appointment of a 100% black-owned consortium, Buhle Waste, to manage medical waste collection and disposal in KwaZulu-Natal, replacing a single, white-owned waste management company, has been welcomed by some health stakeholders. Compass Medical Waste Services, sole medical waste service provider to the province for the past 20 years, was served with a termination letter on March 24, giving it a month’s notice.

The department had long been trying to free itself from the contract it had entered into in the 1990s.

Members of the provincial legislature had demanded to know how the department had allowed such a situation, and whether the correct tender processes had been followed.

The company took former health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo to court over the termination of the contract to dispose of hazardous waste from state hospitals and clinics.

However, the Durban-based company recently lost its application for an interdict to prohibit Dhlomo from terminating the contract, worth about R185million, in the Pietermaritzburg High Court this month.

The company was also suing the department for R50m for allegedly breaching an agreement relating to a 2000 contract.

Buhle Waste has entered into a joint venture with Makhathini Medical Waste, and Ecocycle, a non-burn treatment plant based in Pietermaritzburg, has been engaged to treat and dispose of the waste. A 100% woman-led company would provide logistics in support of waste collection.

Bonginkosi Makhathini, whose Makhathini Medical Waste has a fleet of more than 100 bakkies, said he was happy to be part of this history-making project where black companies had come together to service KZN.

Buhle Waste Services also serves the SA National Blood Service, the National Health Laboratory Service, and the departments of health in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Free State, in addition to contracts in the private sector.

David Sekete, chief executive of Buhle Waste, said they were excited about finally cracking it in a sector that had been virtually impenetrable for black African business operators.

“KZN in particular has long been dominated by a single player. Some basic market-related reasons for this have included high barriers to entry due to the necessity for specialist expertise and the capital intensity of operations.

“Non-market-related reasons include institutional inertia whereby procurement processes favour incumbents,” he said.

DA health spokesperson Dr Imran Keeka said the main concern in medical waste disposal was that it should be done properly to ensure public safety.

He said any company that did this must be welcomed: “The DA will continue to keep an eye on medical waste disposal at every facility whenever we visit to perform our oversight work.”

IFP spokesperson on health Ncamisile Nkwanyana said: “We’ve seen dangerous and infection-causing medical waste not being disposed of properly, putting the lives of people at risk. We’re going to monitor that this company does a proper job.”

Daily News