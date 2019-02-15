The bodies of six people who were reported missing were recovered on Tuesday just before midnight. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics.

Durban - The bodies of the six people that were reported missing after a fishing vessel caught alight at the Durban Harbour on Tuesday afternoon has been recovered. National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the bodies were recovered just before midnight on Tuesday evening.

Naidoo said three people are recovering in hospital.

"Two are being treated for smoke inhalation and the third person is being treated for burns," said Naidoo.

According to Naidoo the fishing trawler arrived at the Durban Harbour at 2 pm and caught alight shortly thereafter.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened.

According to Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care Paramedics, firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire which occurred at the End of Belfast Road.

"Multiple workers were assessed by paramedics on the wharf side and three workers were transported to a nearby hospital by Rescue Care for further treatment."

Daily News