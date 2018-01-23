Durban - The prompt closure of a newly opened gas storage facility in Clairwood, south of Durban could set a precedent in the area. Ravin Brijlal, of the Clairwood Ratepayers and Residents Association, was hoping other businesses without the proper documentation would hear about the company’s closure in Houghton Road this week and move out of the suburb.

The association has been locking horns with the eThekwini Municipality over the rezoning of properties to cater for trucking companies and industrial businesses on their doorsteps.

In an e-mail sent to eThekwini Ward 32 proportional councillor Sharmaine Sewshanker, the eThekwini Fire and Emergency Services acting fire safety manager from Durban Central said they had conducted an inspection of the premises.

Sewshanker said the owner was charged with contravening the interim code relating to flammable liquids and substances and was issued a Section 56 summons to this effect.

“The owner did make an application for storage and handling of LP gas, however, this was not approved.The owner was further instructed to remove all LP gas from the premises,” said Sewshanker, a member of the eThekwini Emergency Safety and Fire Committee.

Brijlal said most of the properties were zoned from special residential to commercial without the correct procedures being followed, causing damage to infrastructure in Clairwood.

“The city wants us to get fed up and kick ourselves out. Instead of them building houses for the people, they are inviting more trucking companies to settle here,” Brijlal said.

Thahir Abdul Rahiman, owner of City Gas SA , said he was under the impression that the land was for commercial use. His company buys gas from Afrox and stores it on the premises. Rahiman said he managed a reputable company that followed all safety prerequisites. He had also invested R100000 and had begun employing people.

“The department did not give us leeway to rectify the problem. We have a legal document of a three-year lease with the landlord. We had trained the staff and complied with all the fire and safety regulations. My staff compliment was supposed to reach 20. We did nothing underhanded. Now we had to shut down and find new premises,” he said.

He is considering appealing against the R2500 fine in court.

Tozi Mthethwa, the city spokesperson, said most of the activities in the area were unauthorised and steps were being taken to address these through Land Use Enforcement processes. She said the Clairwood residential area had been invaded by a mix of industrial, logistics and commercial businesses.

“Going forward, the adopted Back of Port Local Area Plan had recommended that the Clairwood area be rezoned to logistics.

“Residential areas in close proximity to the port of Durban are currently experiencing the impact and loss of amenity due to port-related industrial activity. The plan, adopted by the council in 2015, has revealed that volumes of freight passing through Clairwood and the surrounds are projected to increase seven-fold in 30 years up to 2040,” Mthethwa said.

