Durban - By the end of June one of Ballito’s busiest roads will have a median safety fence for pedestrian safety.

On Monday, the Ballito Urban Improvement Precinct (UIP), will start installing a 700 metre Clearvu safety fence on the centre median section along the road from the M4 intersection to the McDonald’s intersection, on Moffatt Drive.

Dieter Fittkau, Ballito UIP security manager, said the project was initiated by the Ballito UIP and borne out of grave concern for pedestrian safety, particularly the crossing the P445.

“Pedestrian safety along this route is a massive concern, with a consistent number of pedestrian accidents occurring monthly, so we view this safety fence as critical in reducing the risk of pedestrian fatalities,” Fittkau said.

He said the P445 is a provincial road, so the Ballito UIP first approached the provincial roads department with a motivation for the project. After a long assessment process, the fence installation was approved. The UIP then took the approval to the KwaDukuza Municipality which resulted in a council resolution supporting the installation.

“The installation on the safety fence will start on 7th May 2018 at the BP end of the P445 and expected completion date is 1st June 2018. All landscaping in the area will be removed and reinstated one the job is complete. Due to the busy nature of the road and to ensure as little commuter inconvenience as possible, the installation will take place at night,” he said.

He said the fence will be a “Straight Up Finish”, charcoal grey, Clearvu safety fence that matched the fencing installed at the Ballito Junction and McDonald's/Virgin Active.

“The Aperture of the safety fence is 76 x 50mm and anchored 600mm underground, it will stand 1.2m above the ground, running for 700m from the will run for 700m from the M4/P445 intersection to the McDonald's intersection,” he continued.

Thierry Leclezio, precinct manager, said the UIP will be paying for the safety fence (materials and installation) and will be responsible for the ongoing maintenance and repairs of the structure.

“In addition to the clear benefit of the fence for pedestrian safety, it will also add to the sense of arrival in Ballito, allowing the UIP to include appropriate landscaping along this area,” he said.

