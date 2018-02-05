Glenwood area is declining, since there are at least five brothels in the area. Picture: Ryan Adams

Durban - Glenwood residents are calling on law enforcement agencies to tackle the scourge of brothels in the once sought-after suburb.

According to a resident, who did not want to be named, there are at least five brothels in the area. She has lived in the suburb for eight years and said it was sad to see how the area had declined in the past few years.

It is alleged that a raid took place in January at one of the suspected brothels but police have declined to comment.

“These prostitutes have taken over areas of our suburb, plying their trade day and night, and they do not care who sees them. We are surrounded by very good schools and all the children walking to and from these schools are exposed to these prostitutes. There has also been an increase in drug activity in the area."

She said brothels brought down the property values of houses surrounding them.

“I am concerned that these establishments create a stigma and this negatively impacts on residents who have been living here for many years,” she said.

A brothel has recently been identified near a primary school and a high school. A resident who lives close to the brothel, in the Bulwer area, said he was "fed up".

“These people, after they have done their business, leave their used stuff on the ground and I have to clear away used condoms and other items.

"In the evening, when I come back from work, I cannot even get into my driveway because there are cars parked in the way,” he said.

The resident, who has lived in Glenwood for more than 20 years, said he detests having to explain to his young children why there are half-naked women walking around outside their home.

Last week, a meeting was held where residents voiced their concerns. Since then, at least four families have submitted affidavits to the police.

Mmabatho Tembe, ward councillor for the area, has received complaints from many irate residents.

“We know that these places are hard to close down, but it is possible. The community must continue to report these and other suspicious activities,” she said.

Heather Rorick, of the Bulwer Safety Forum, said the brothel that had been identified was "just one of many" in the area.

“This is the newest one. There are those that have been operating for years. Residents have complained and even given the police information about them, yet nothing has been done,” Rorick said.

She said the mushrooming of these brothels affected residents negatively.

“We have to see this happening right on our doorsteps and deal with the after effects of it, finding used condoms on our verges, outside our garages and homes.

"For businesses, it affects trade as people are avoiding this area, and it is disgusting for our children as well. There are many schools situated right where these prostitutes and brothels are operating.

"We need the police to start holding the landlords responsible for renting out their properties to be used in this way,” Rorick said.

Senior metro police superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said they were aware of residents’ concerns.

“We cannot divulge too much information right now, but we are tackling the issues of the operating of brothels in the city. We have teams in place that are working on various plans."

Daily News