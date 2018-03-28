Durban - The need for an elite drug- and crime-fighting unit to be re-established in the Durban South township of Wentworth, is set to come under the spotlight soon.

In September last year, the Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison alluded to the possible re-establishment of the unit, specifically to concentrate on gangsterism and drugs in the area.

However, since then, the department has been silent on the unit.

Dianne Kohler Barnard, DA MP for the Durban South constituency, said there was a need for the unit.

She said drug crime was often heavily dependent on police action for detection, but special intervention “can and does work”.

“This is also why we need a fully-resourced narcotics bureau to be re-established. Drug-related crime has soared since (former national police commissioner) Jackie Selebi disbanded this and all other specialised units in 2004. If there are arrests at the top of the drug syndicate, it is up to the beleaguered National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to successfully prosecute those involved,” she said.

Kohler Barnard said she would raise this issue tomorrow at the police portfolio committee.

“I will ask the new national police commissioner to ensure that special interventions take place in the area and that those police named by the community as colluding with drug dealers are investigated,” she said.

Kohler Barnard explained that the drug scourge in Wentworth had now reached a tipping point as the two gangs, the Hime Street Fat Cats and the Hollywood Boys, engaged in turf wars.

“These gangs are either attracting or forcing children as young as 14 to join, and skip school to act as drug runners. Wentworth has long been a community with groups which portray themselves as gangsters, and today the gangs have moved on from knives to guns as their weapons of choice,” she said.

According to Kohler Barnard, drugs destroyed families and shredded communities.

She said the emergence of the drug, nyaope, in recent years was particularly dangerous because it contained traces of heroin, dagga, rat poison, ARVs and other chemicals, such as pool chlorine.

“It is often linked to violent behaviour. Unfortunately, the SAPS frequently target the runners to ensure high arrest rates, rather than doing in-depth investigations to track the manufacturers and distributors. Sadly, community members also believe that certain local police are accepting bribes to look the other way,” she said.

In a recent shooting, the docket was taken away from the Wentworth police station and handed over to another station for investigation. This was allegedly because of complaints of bribery and corruption at station level.

Pastor Donovan Anderson, Wentworth Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson, said he would be in favour of the unit’s re-establishment.

“There had been a lot of talk about the unit, but it has gone very quiet. We need the unit because we as the CPF do our best to work with the police and community, but there is very little faith in the police,” Anderson said.

He said the unit’s presence in Wentworth would reduce the number of shootings.

A former unit member told the Daily News it was disbanded because they were only given a 12-month time frame within which to work.

He said there were no funds for undercover operations when officers asked for an extension of the unit.

“During this time, we had a 100% success rate. There were no violent crimes and the drug rate dropped. We opened old cases and targeted the kingpins who ordered hits on people,” he said.

The officer, who asked not to be named, said the unit would work because it would restore faith in the police.

“The community does not trust the local police. This unit will function independently from the station and will have their own investigators. There will be a team working on serious and violent crimes, and another handling narcotics. The gang unit can work with churches because people would feel a lot safer that was how the previous unit operated,” he said.

Last month, Bianca Parsons was gunned down in front of her toddler in a case of mistaken identity.

Parsons and her husband had stopped at a service station shop in Tara Road, Bluff.

Her husband went into the shop and, seconds later, two men allegedly walked up to the car and fired. Parsons died at the scene.

Darryl Murrison, 33, and Christopher Houston, 26, were arrested for the murder.

It is alleged that the men had set out to shoot another woman, but got the cars confused. In one of their court appearances, it emerged that their target belonged to another family, implicated in a shooting last year.

In July last year, Joseph Errol Ernest and his son, Juade Joseph Ernest, allegedly shot dead Houston’s relative, Llewellyn Edwards, outside a nightclub in Wentworth.

The three men were believed to have been involved in an argument outside Lavo Nightclub. Shots were fired and Edwards slumped to the ground. He died in hospital a few hours later.

Ernest’s wife, Antoinette Ernest, declined to comment on the claims made in court.

Daily News