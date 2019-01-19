Teacher Riyaadh Naidu with some students. Picture: Supplied

Durban - Want to learn how to grow your own cannabis? Holistic Releaf Wellness in conjunction with the Pain Management Centre founder Krithi Thaver are hosting free classes.

The second session of classes is expected to start at the end of February.

According to teacher Riyaadh Naidu, the first session of classes which started in October was a huge success.

"Our training centre was only able to physically host 15 people, but we went live on Facebook during every class and had about 200 views at a time."

Naidu said they aimed to put a proper syllabus in place for the second session.

"There will be three categories - beginners, intermediate and advanced- and people will receive a certificate at the end of the course.

Naidu said while the classes would still be free, people would have to register.

He said while people were aware that they were not allowed to grow and sell cannabis, many were interested in ensuring they knew what type of cannabis they were getting and not just buying off the black market.

Naidu said people were taught about seeds, nutrients and how to grow indoor or outdoor cannabis.

In November, Thaver opened the second Medicinal Cannabis consultancy and dispensary in Ballito.

His first store in Durban North was opened in 2017.

For information visit the CannaMart Facebook page.

