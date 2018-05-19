Police are monitoring a group of protesters along King Cetshwayo (Jan Smuts) Highway in Cato Manor. Picture supplied

Durban - Angry residents from the Cato Crest informal settlement in Cato Manor are demanding to meet eThekwini Municipality officials.

They have blockaded Vusi Mzimela (Bellair)Road and King Cetshwayo (Jan Smuts)Highway in Cato Manor since 6am on Monday.

Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, Durban Metro police spokesperson, said that approximately 100 people gathered on the road demanding to meet with city officials.

"They blocked the road with tree branches, tree stumps, wooden pallets and boulders. They demand toilets, an electricity supply and to meet with city officials. We diverted traffic away from the protest. They do not want to negotiate with police. We are waiting for city officials to arrive," Sewpersad said.

The road is closed from Felix Dlamini (Brickfield) Road and King Cetshwayo (Jan Smuts) Highway intersection towards Mayville.

Police have closed the roads at the following intersections

- Vusi Mzimela (Bellair) Road and Mary Thipe (Cato Manor) Road and at the intersection of Vusi Mzimela and King Cetshwayo (Jan Smuts)

-Wiggins Road and Vusi Mzimela

Police are directing traffic onto alternative routes. The incident has caused chaos on the roads during Monday morning peak hour traffic.

Metro and SAPS Public Order Policing Units are on the scene monitoring the tense and volatile situation.

Inanda Police are also monitoring a service delivery protest on the M25 in Inanda.

