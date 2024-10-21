Celebrate International Chefs Day with Zakhele Ndlozi’s delicious tart recipes

Durban — This International Chefs Day, Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom Executive Sous Chef Zakhele Ndlozi whipped up and shared two tart recipes - one sweet and the other savoury.

You can prepare Ndlozi’s tarts ahead of parties and group gatherings and enjoy them with family and friends.

“I have put my own twist on a traditional melktert (milk tart) recipe and also created something more unusual with a pap tart recipe, catering to suit sweet and savoury taste buds – or both,” Ndlozi said.

“Once baked, my Chai Spiced Milk and Meringue Tart and Phyllo Pap Tart can be stored in the fridge until party time. In fact, they taste even better when they’re chilled and set.”