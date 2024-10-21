Celebrate International Chefs Day with Zakhele Ndlozi’s delicious tart recipes

Durban — This International Chefs Day, Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom Executive Sous Chef Zakhele Ndlozi whipped up and shared two tart recipes - one sweet and the other savoury.
International Chefs Day was celebrated on Sunday, October 20.
You can prepare Ndlozi’s tarts ahead of parties and group gatherings and enjoy them with family and friends.
“I have put my own twist on a traditional melktert (milk tart) recipe and also created something more unusual with a pap tart recipe, catering to suit sweet and savoury taste buds – or both,” Ndlozi said.
“Once baked, my Chai Spiced Milk and Meringue Tart and Phyllo Pap Tart can be stored in the fridge until party time. In fact, they taste even better when they’re chilled and set.”
Chai Spiced Milk and Meringue Tart
Serves 12
Ingredients
Pastry crust:
- 1 ½ cups cake flour
- ⅓ cup icing sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 125 g unsalted butter (cold cut into small pieces)
- 1 large egg yolk
Milk filling:
- 2 ¼ cups (496 ml) cups milk
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 3-4 tablespoons (23- 30 grams) cornstarch
- 1 cup condensed milk
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla essence
- 1 teaspoon chai spice mix
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
Italian Meringue:
- 300 g caster sugar
- 150 g water
- 4 egg whites
- Juice from half a lemon
Method
Pastry crust:
- Butter or spray a 9-inch pie pan with a removable bottom ensuring it is thoroughly coated, then set it aside.
- In a food processor, combine the flour, salt and sugar by pulsing a few times. Add the butter and pulse until a rough dough is formed. Add the egg yolk and pulse again until the dough just comes together.
- Transfer the dough to a work surface and knead briefly, only until the dough is fully incorporated – avoid overworking it.
- Gently press the dough into the bottom and up the sides of the prepared pie pan, starting from the centre and working outward, being careful not to press too hard.
- Place the pie pan in the freezer for at least 30 minutes to prevent the dough from rising. If you’re short on time, bake the crust with pie weights or beans to keep it flat. Preheat the oven to 180℃ and bake the crust for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Set aside to cool.
Milk filling:
- Place a saucepan over medium heat and add the butter, chai powder, nutmeg, and milk. Bring the mixture to a boil, then remove it from the heat.
- In a separate bowl, combine the flour, cornstarch, and sugar, then whisk in the eggs and vanilla until smooth.
- Gently whisk this mixture into the saucepan, taking care to eliminate any lumps. Return the saucepan to the stove and stir constantly until the mixture begins to bubble. Cook for about 5-6 minutes, then remove from heat and pour the mixture into the baked pastry shell. Sprinkle with cinnamon and chill until ready to serve.
Meringue:
- Combine 300 g of sugar and 150 g of water in a saucepan. Simmer over medium heat, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. After this point, do not stir the syrup further.
- Tip:
- Bring the syrup to a boil until it reaches 100°C.
- Once this temperature is reached, maintain high heat and begin preparing the egg whites. In a mixing bowl, combine 4 egg whites and lemon juice, then whisk on speed 3 until soft peaks form.
- Continue boiling the syrup until it reaches 121°C. Carefully stream the hot syrup into the egg whites while whisking at medium speed. Increase the speed to high and whisk for about 6 minutes, or until the meringue is thick, glossy, and completely cooled.
- Use the meringue to frost and pipe on top of the tart. For a toasted effect, lightly torch the meringue using a blow torch, then dust with cinnamon.
Phyllo Pap Tart
Serves 24
Ingredients
Pap:
- 500 ml water
- 250 ml/ 1 cup milk
- 1 cup maize meal quick cooking
- 5 ml salt
- 125 g butter
Filling:
- 30 ml oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 200 g rindless streaky bacon, chopped
- 250 g mushrooms, sliced
- 150 g spinach, chopped
- 250 g carrots grated
- 1 can tomato baked beans
- 15 ml sugar
- 5 ml dried Italian herbs
- salt & freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 500 g cheddar, grated
- 5 g parsley
Base:
- 8 sheets of phyllo pastry
- 100g melted butter
Method
Pap:
- Using a large saucepan, combine the water and milk, and heat until warm. Add the maize meal and salt, stirring until the mixture is lump-free. Cover the saucepan and let it simmer over very low heat for 5 to 7 minutes.
- Once done, add the butter and mix until fully incorporated. Set aside.
Filling:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C and generously grease an ovenproof dish with butter. In a frying pan, heat the oil and sauté the onion until soft. Add the garlic and cook for an additional minute.
- Next, add the bacon and mushrooms, frying until golden. Incorporate the carrots, followed by the baked beans, sugar, basil, and seasoning to taste. Simmer over low heat for 5 minutes.
Preparation:
- Begin by melting the butter in a saucepan and set it aside to cool. Take one sheet of phyllo pastry, brush it with the melted butter, then place another sheet on top and brush it too. Cut the layered pastry into six squares and place them into a cupcake tray. Blind bake the empty phyllo pastry for 5 minutes at 180°C, then set aside to cool.
- Next, roughly divide the pap in half. Spoon one-half tablespoon into each muffin cup, spreading it out evenly. Top with half of the filling and half of the cheese. Repeat with another layer of pap, followed by the filling and cheese.
- Bake for 20-30 minutes, or until golden and the cheese has melted.
