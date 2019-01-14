Jennifer Pillay.

Durban - A 53-year-old man has been charged for the murder of his wife who was found dead in her bathtub on Christmas Eve. Navin Chanderlal appeared briefly in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court just before noon on Monday.

He has been remanded in custody and will be back in court on January 21 to apply for bail.

Chanderlal was arrested after his wife Jennifer Pillay, 65, was found lifeless in a bathtub.

The cause of death is strangulation.

According to The Sunday Tribune, Pillay’s husband Chanderlal pressed a security panic alarm when he found her lifeless body in the bathroom around 8 pm on Christmas Eve.

They further reported that Pillay, who worked as a nurse in Dubai, had intended relocating to live with her son Gino in London.

According to a well-placed source, there was no forced entry into the home.

Pillay was described as a God-fearing woman who did community work.

