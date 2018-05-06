Durban - A Chatsworth man was killed during a botched hijacking on Sunday night.





The Daily News spoke to the homeowner where the incident occurred.





Pricilla Chetty, said her son Nolan Chetty, was seated in his friends car outside their front gate when a bakkie stopped behind them.





"They are best of friends and sit outside often. When they saw the bakkie they decided to check who was behind them. My son was getting out the car when men with guns approached them," she said.





Chetty said they told her son to sit down on the floor and not to make a noise . Her son heard two shots go off and thought the hijackers fired into the air.





"I heard the noises and screamed from my bedroom window. I then heard the bangs and hit my panic button, " Chetty said.





The alleged hijackers fled without taking the car. Chetty said when he son looked into the car he became hysterical when he realised that his friend had been shot.





"He saw blood oozing from a head wound," she said.





The man died on the scene. Her son we being treated in hospital for shock on Monday morning.





Lieutenant Thulani Zwane police spokesperson said a case of murder and attempted car jacking had been opened at Chatsworth police station.



