A truck belonging to the eThekwini Municipality was set alight in uMlazi on Friday. Picture: supplied

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality is offering a R10 000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrator who petrol bombed a water tanker in Umlazi on Friday. The City said that the culture of impunity would not be tolerated.

On Friday, a truck driver was forced out from the water tanker truck, which was later petrol bombed. The truck was delivering water to the affected communities in the area of uMlazi.

Following the attack the Mayor's office issued a statement stating that anyone with information that will lead to the arrests will be rewarded R10 000.

Those with information can contact 031 367 0067 or 083 387 1919.

The City said last week, many Municipal depots and Sizakala Centres were disrupted by a group of thugs who intimidated staff.

"Most of the staff are traumatised and will be receiving counselling from professionals. The City has called on law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order and to ensure that those behind this anarchy are arrested.

"This barbaric act reveals the extent to which lawlessness has taken root in some parts of our communities. The people of uMlazi and eThekwini as a whole are at risk of losing their freedom and national security at the hands of unruly elements.

"Our message as the Municipality is that a nation without righteousness cannot survive and freedom without a rule of law cannot be enjoyed by all. We have a duty as the people of eThekwini Municipality to stand up and condemn any lawlessness that creates social instability. We must refuse to be outnumbered by unruly elements. Law enforcement agencies will act decisively and no lawlessness will be accepted."

The City urged that those who want to protest, picket or complain, must do so within the confines of the law. Business and labour that want to raise issues with the Municipality must do so within the confines of the law and through formal process.

Daily News