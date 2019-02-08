Mayor Zandile Gumede.

Durban - eThekwini Municipality Mayor Zandile Gumede will host a march against social ills on Saturday. The walk dubbed “Opportunities Walk” is hoped to make a huge dent on this menace that has become synonymous with our communities.

According to City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela following social ills ravaging numerous communities within the city, Gumede is declaring war to all forms of social ills.

The march is set to start at 10 am at the Durban City Hall and end at Victoria Park in North Beach.

Mayisela said thousands are expected to join.

"The main purpose of this annual campaign is to focus on substance abuse, teenage pregnancy and the spread of HIV and AIDS and the malicious damage it is causing to our youth which hinders progress and economic growth in the Municipality and the country as a whole.

"Social ills also destabilise the communities in which these youth live affecting quality of life which also impacts on teaching and learning within schools. They also erode gains made by government programmes in improving the wellbeing of citizens," said Mayisela.

Daily News



