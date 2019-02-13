UKZN has resumed its academic programme. File picture

Durban - The academic programme at UKZN officially began on Wednesday.

According to Normah Zondo, Acting Executive Director: Corporate Relations the Executive Management Committee and student leadership of the University of KwaZulu-Natal reached a consensus on the memorandum.

According to the agreement the registration process which began on Tuesday would continue for the rest of the week.

"This also allowed space for the students affected by the clearance challenges to resolve their registration issues, especially students residing in residences."

Zondo said a plan of action has been also agreed to with respect to critical housing challenges which will be implemented during the course of this week.

She said the Executive Management Committee and student leadership will continue to engage on the remaining challenges raised in the memorandum.

"We are grateful that the academic programme of the university is back to normal. We also thank our student leadership for a cordial and fruitful engagement which produced positive results for the stability of our great university," concluded Zondo.

Daily News