Durban - Legendary jazz musician Hugh Masekela has died following a long battle with prostate cancer.

Masekela had been battling cancer for 10 years.

The 78-year-old music legend produced hits such as Stimela and Thanayi.

Masekela made headlines late last year, after releasing a statement where he said he is cancelling future commitments and asked the public for privacy while he continues his battle with cancer.

Masekela said, “I have cancelled my commitments for the immediate future as I will need all my energy to continue this fight against prostate cancer.”

However, The Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival Presented by Assupol went on as planned in November, with Oliver Mtukudzi, Johnny Cradle and Riky Rick, set to perform at the Elkah Stadium.

In April 2017, Masekela received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of KwaZulu-Natal for his contribution in music and for his talent as a world class musician.

Since the news broke on the passing of Masekela, tributes have been pouring in from public figures as well as fans:

It is so sad to hear this. #BraHugh is incredible Son of the soil who had incredible heart. One can’t think of SA without him, from liberation to freedom, his music transitioned us all. A true giant, whose tree shall be the shade of many generations. Robala ka kgotso Bra Hugh. https://t.co/nLUEwTvRqf — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 23, 2018

A baobab tree has fallen, the nation has lost a one of a kind musician with the passing of Jazz legend bra Hugh Masekela. We can safely say bra Hugh was one of the great architects of Afro-Jazz and he uplifted the soul of our nation through his timeless music. #RIPBraHughMasekela pic.twitter.com/JVy47GA6aU — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) January 23, 2018

Please please say it isn't true...not Bra Hugh 💔 — Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) January 23, 2018

Play them trumpets in the sky Bra Hugh. — NINA HASTIE (@THATninahastie) January 23, 2018

We would like to extend our condolences on the passing on of Jazz Legend #HughMasekela. Bra Hugh lost his battle to prostate cancer today. #RIPBraHugh [Photo: Afromuzik] pic.twitter.com/NmNsh38fqN — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) January 23, 2018