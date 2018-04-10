Durban - A second suspect allegedly involved in one of the more than 100 murders at the Glebelands hostel in uMlazi has abandoned his bail application.

Bhekukwakhe Mbuthuma abandoned after he was sentenced to life imprisonment on another murder charge last week.

Mbuthuma is the second suspect to abandon bail, the first being, Mondli Mthethwa.

This is the latest development in case of the seven accused who are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and racketeering among others.

The violence at Glebelands has resulted in more than 100 people being killed in the violence that has engulfed the hostel.

Mbuthuma's advocate, Jimmy Howse said it would be pointless for Mbuthuma to appeal for bail while he was appealing the life sentence he received.

In arguing for the other applicants, Howse said it would make it easier for the applicants to know who the witnesses were as the applicants might not know who not to talk to.

"It is unfair," Howse said.

He also argued that the accused had been in custody since December last year when they were arrested and with the way things were progressing the matter was still going to the Durban High Court for trial and keeping them on custody would be prejudicial.

Howse said keeping them in custody would also prevent them from earning an income which would give them an opportunity to choose the representation of their choice rather than being forced to take Legal Aid.

The matter continues.

Daily News