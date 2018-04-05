Durban - Police vehicle abuse was the cancer ravaging KwaZulu-Natal, and possibly the country, with authorities not having control, claimed a police source.

“People do report cases of police taking their children to school (in police vehicles), going shopping, parking at taverns or frequenting casinos, but nothing is done to curb this lawlessness at the taxpayers’ expense,” the source said on Tuesday.

These comments stemmed from the recent incident in Dundee, northern KZN, where a police officer was swept away during heavy rains while driving a state vehicle with his wife and friend inside.

“We disregard the law or undermine the rules. Unfortunately, in this incident lives were lost and we don’t know the facts, hence the urgency to investigate the incident. If there were strict measures and deterrents, I believe, we would be obedient. It happens daily as if it’s a right thing to do,” the source said.

Warrant Officer Arnesh Juggan, his wife, Molly, and friend Ashoak Rajoo went missing about 11 days ago while travelling in a marked police van. They were presumed to have been washed away by heavy currents while trying to cross a low-lying bridge over the Buffalo Bridge between Dundee and Vryheid during heavy rains.

Molly’s body was found trapped inside the van on Monday, while Juggan’s was found on Tuesday morning. Rajoo’s body was found hours later.

Police have said an inquest docket was opened and the circumstances surrounding the presence of the civilians in the police van would be investigated.

“Durban is not immune to state vehicle abuse, with the Chatsworth police cluster perceived to be the worst,” the source claimed.

“Abuse here is rampant. There are currently reported cases where (state) vehicles including a VW Amarok, Ford Everests and Toyotas are frequently used. There’s a senior officer who frequents casinos in state vehicles and nothing is done. There’s an investigation into the entire cluster now (but) only after a citizen escalated the matter to the office of the national commissioner.”

When the person assigned to investigate was contacted for comment, the officer referred the matter to the provincial police. However, at the time of publication, provincial police had not responded.

Brigadier Vish Naidoo, the national police spokesperson, said he was on leave, and could not comment on the Chatsworth investigation, but warned officers that abuse of state facilities could be a dismissible offence.

“There are clear and concise instructions on how vehicles should be used. If an officer had something private to do en-route to his or her point of call, that must be communicated with the officer in charge prior to embarking on that private errand. Anything done by members which brings the service into disrepute will not be tolerated,” Naidoo said.

MP Zakhele Mbhele, the DA spokesperson on police, said state vehicle abuse was out of control.

“In theory, the movements of police vehicles are supposed to be tracked on the automated vehicle location (AVL) system by the relevant station and cluster commanders at regular intervals to check that they are where they are supposed to be.

“Our past enquiries, however, have shown that not all vehicles are fitted with the AVL system, or the system is off-line for long periods of time, or line managers don’t bother to conduct the frequent checks,” Mbhele said.

He said the root of the problem was incompetent managers with skewed priorities who were soft on enforcing accountability.

“The cancerous spread of cronyism and cadre deployment throughout the SAPS means that police leadership is either politicised and/or isn’t appointed and promoted on the basis of fitness-for-purpose, which has seen the police service being chronically mismanaged,” Mbhele said.

