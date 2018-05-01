At least 35 trucks have been set alight on the N3, near the Mooi Toll River. Pictures: Supplied

Durban - Only eight suspects appeared in the Mooi River Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with the destruction of the trucks and looting near the Mooi River Toll Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police released 49 others because they could not be linked to the crimes.

Outside court, supporters of the accused said they were angered by transport companies' use of cheap labour provided by foreign nationals, at the expense of jobs for local drivers.

"People are unhappy with foreign nationals taking jobs in the area. The government doesn't seem to care. They accept low wages knowing that they don't have families here. They send the money to their countries where it multiplies due to the currency differences. They come here as individuals so they don't have responsibilities here. We get taxed by SARS and they don't. When people ask for better salaries, they are told to stay at home if they don't want to work because the employer knows there are many foreigners to exploit," said Special Ntshangase.

He said the argument that South Africans were housed in foreign countries during apartheid did not hold water.

"South Africans never took people's jobs in exile and they were kept in camps, and only a selected few went into exile," he said.

Meanwhile, the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has estimated the damage caused by protest action near the Mooi River Toll Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday night to be about R205 million.

Chamber president Musa Makhunga was "deeply concerned” by the violent nature of the protest.

"We are aware that businesses whose trucks were torched in this protest action have suffered significant financial losses. According to the Road Freight Association, overall damages are already estimated in the region of R205 million. The KZN economy is heavily reliant on the logistics sector and such behaviour cannot become the norm of addressing social issues,” said Makhunga.

If protests persisted, it would impact on “the entire value chain and threaten job security and business sustainability, none of which this province can afford”.

“Further, the protests have also had a major impact on the flow of traffic, which has a direct effect on the tourism sector, particularly over long weekends,” Makhunga said.

“Sustained congestion, road closures and safety concerns along the N3 are factors that are creating uncertainty and delays in freight turnaround times, creating additional costs for business.

“It is important that immediate action be taken to reduce the negative impact on business.

The Durban Chamber requests full coverage along the N3 through visibility, timely responses and decisive action from law enforcement agencies. In addition, we encourage businesses to be cautious and look into their risk-management strategies to eliminate risks to the personal safety of drivers and minimise losses on operations, as well as reduce impact on the movement of goods,” he said.

Transport Department spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said the damage to the trucks and road surface would be quantified when Premier Willies Mchunu met truck company owners on Thursday.

“The meeting is to seek a lasting solution to the problem. At this stage we can’t tell the amount in damages, but it should be considered that some trucks were carrying light motor vehicles. The damage was extensive – about 500m on both sides of the Mooi River Tollgate had trucks on fire,” Mntungwa said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said initially, 57 people were arrested on charges of public violence and possession of stolen property.

On Sunday night, people threw objects on to the N3. A total of 35 trucks were damaged, including those set alight.

Mooi Mpofana police station commander Colonel Johannes Britz said it was rumoured that those behind the unrest were disgruntled drivers unhappy with trucking companies hiring foreign nationals, leaving locals without jobs.

Last month, two Spar trucks were set alight during a protest in the same area, causing more than R20 million damage to property.

