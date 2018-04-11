Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating whether the Pietermaritzburg home in which five family members died during a house fire was broken into before it went up in flames.

Police spokesman, Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the police received a complaint about a house breaking and house on fire in the early hours of Thursday morning at the home in Brookside .

"The complaints were from the same person about the same house, and at the same time. The information we have is that in the early hours of this morning at 3.30am at Larch Road, Brookside, the police received a complaint of a house breaking and the house on fire. Five bodies were found inside the burnt house. The members are still busy at the scene," Zwane said.

Firefighters battling the raging inferno were able to pull the bodies out of the house. However the victims sustained severe burn wounds and were declared dead on the scene.

Werner Vermaak, ER24 spokesperson said only the police can positively confirm whether the deceased are a mother, father, and children.

“They were in a bad shape. When the paramedics got to the scene they could not gain access to the house due to the blaze. Local emergency services, including Pietermaritzburg fire department attended a house fire in Larch Road, Willowton during the early hours of this morning. The firefighters extinguished the fire. They found five people inside the house and brought them outside. Three adults and two people, believed to be children, were found with fatal injuries. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene. The police will investigate the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire,” Vermaak said.

Daily News



