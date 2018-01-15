Durban - An oThongathi man was dealt a tragic blow when his parents were gunned down on Saturday night.

Muthusamy “Dickie” Govender, 61, the founder of the Dolphin Coast Taxi Owners’ Association (DCTA), and his wife, Saroj, 59, a teacher at Seatides Combined School, were shot while driving home.

Muthusamy died at the scene and Saroj died in Victoria Hospital.

“I thought I would get one more chance to speak to my mother in hospital but she died before I could get there. I am not sure what I would have told her,” the couple’s remaining son, Migeshan Govender, told the Daily News on Sunday.

According to Suren Balram, the owner of security company Trans Flying Squad, the couple were travelling on the R102 from Shakaskraal near Frasers when a car overtook them just after 7pm.

“The occupants of the car fired a hail of bullets at them. Govender lost control of the car and it veered off into a sugar cane field. Fifteen bullet holes were found on the car and police believe a rifle and 9mm pistol could have been used,” said Balram.

Migeshan Govender said they had all returned from an outing in Richards Bay and stopped at his home.

“We all had a good time at the weekend. My mother changed from her sari into something casual. They left and 15 minutes later I received the call about the shooting. Despite being shot, my mother managed to phone my mother-in-law,” he said.

Muthusamy Govender had established the minibus taxi association nearly 25 years ago, providing a transport service from Shakaskraal to Ballito, Salt Rock and KwaDukuza. Migeshan said there had been no tension on the taxi route recently to have spurred such an attack.

Migeshan believed it might have been greed or selfishness that led to the shooting.

“My father was a reserved person who was loved by many. He was a father figure to friends, family and his employees. I am shocked by what happened and so is the community,” Migeshan said.

Govender was also a diesel mechanic who was held in good repute for his work.

“My mother was outspoken, outgoing, loved to be the centre of attention and kept fit. She was looking forward to starting the school year, meeting the children, and also to her retirement,” said an emotional Migeshan.

His younger brother, Renesh, fell ill and died two years ago.

“I don’t think the police will catch my parents’ killers. The other cases are still unsolved,” said Migeshan.

He was referring to the death of Robert Stephen, the new DCTA chairperson, who was fatally shot in Etete in May last year.

In May 2016, Devendran “Dan” Maharaj, also a member of DCTA, was shot dead in Etete. Two months later, Mdu Tony, the DCTA’s public relations officer, was in his van in Nkobongo, near Shakaskraal, when a car drove past him and the occupants fired shots at him. He died a few hours later in hospital.

Colonel Thulani Zwane could not provide an update on the previous cases on Sunday, but said Tongaat SAPS was investigating the murder of the Govender couple.

The DCTA is calling for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda to intervene.

DCTA spokesperson Sunshine Mthiyane said the association’s members were being targeted.

“We are shocked at what happened. How can someone do this? The taxi community was fond of Dickie. He was a humble person who would never pick a fight with anyone and contributed so much to the transport sector in this area.”

Kwanele Ncalane, a Transport, Community Safety and Liaison spokesperson, said the department would intervene to end any possible taxi violence in the area.

“We are concerned about the increase in attacks on taxi operators, mainly those in leadership positions in the Ballito area. This will cause instability in the taxi industry. The department has begun investigating and will hold meetings to get to the bottom of the killings,” he said.

