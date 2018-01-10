Provincial DA leader Zwakele Mncwango took a selfie with Tim Brauteseth, the DA’s North Central Durban constituency head, and supporters outside the Verulam Magistrate’s Court. They were present for the court appearance of two men accused of raping and killing a DA activist. Picture: Zwakele Mncwango (Twitter)

Durban - The DA has reiterated its stance against the violence of women and children after attending a court case for two men accused of raping and murdering a provincial DA Women’s Network (DAWN) activist on Boxing Day.

The bail application for the two men was adjourned on Tuesday for police to verify the address of one.

Nomusa Mthuli was allegedly dragged by two men from her home in uMbhayi informal settlement near oThongathi (Tongaat).

Her 9-year-old son and 10-year-old nephew were in the house at the time. She was raped and murdered and her body left in a bush near her home. Later that night police informers noticed a man in bloodied clothes in the Gwala’s Farm area close to uMbhayi.

Tim Brauteseth, the DA’s North Central Durban constituency head, said that according to police these informers reported the matter to the Tongaat SAPS who responded and after a brief chase apprehended one of the men.

“The suspect was taken back to Nomusa’s house and her son identified the man as one of Nomusa’s abductors. A search was then done in the area and Nomusa’s body was found, after which the suspect was identified. This suspect then named another man as his accomplice,” Brauteseth said.

KZN DA leader Zwakele Mncwango, together with Brauteseth, attended the court appearance on Tuesday, saying their presence showed they supported the call to end the abuse of women and children.

“Enough is enough. We cannot wake up every day to news like this. We are calling for bail to be denied and are praying strongly for the courts to ensure they are rehabilitated because there is no place in society for them now,” said Mncwango.

He said Mthuli was a passionate DA activist and mother of three children who are now in the care of their grandmother.

“The culture of violence against South African women must stop and there must be strong social and government action to stop this ripping apart of the fragile South African social fabric,” said Brauteseth.

The DA commended the Tongaat SAPS for their swift action in apprehending the two men. The case has been adjourned until Tuesday for a bail application.

Brauteseth said Ward 61 councillor Dolly Munien and the head of DAWN in KZN, Shehana Kajee, provided support and also helped with the funeral arrangements.

“DAWN is also exploring avenues of assistance for Nomusa’s children to help them through the trauma that they have suffered,” he said.

