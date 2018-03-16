After a few girls between the ages of 8 and 15 were found crying at the Thokomala Comina Foster Centre in Eshowe, they said they had been raped by a 17-year-old boy at the centre. Picture: Independent Media

Durban - The DA has called on Weziwe Thusi, KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, to root out sexual abuse in foster homes, after a report that four girls were raped by a 17-year-old boy at the Thokomala Comina Foster Centre in Eshowe.

Hlanganani Gumbi, DA KZN spokesperson on Social Development, said a media report had revealed that staff at the centre were made aware of the situation after some of the girls (aged between 8 and 15) were found crying.

Gumbi also said the girls revealed that the rapes had been going on for some time.

“Most alarming is that this has allegedly been going on right under the noses of staff for a while.

"We extend our sincere condolences to these young girls who have been let down by the system, and applaud their courage in speaking out against such despicable criminality,” Gumbi said.

Healing

He said it was shocking that this would happen at a place of safety, because foster centres should be a place of healing.

“Our province’s young people cannot live in fear of sexual predators. The DA is committed to holding MEC Thusi and her department to account,” he said.

Ncumisa Ndelu, KZN Department of Social Development spokesperson, said it was unfair for anyone to say the MEC should do more because these were isolated cases.

“This is an isolated case and it is being handled in the best way,” said Ndelu.

“The teenager was arrested, taken to court and was moved to another home for children who are in conflict with the law,” she said.

Daily News