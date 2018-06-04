Two of them were killed in a shoot-out with the police, while the third suspect, who was wounded, escaped. He was arrested on Friday at a Polyclinic in KwaMashu. Picture: Zanele Zulu/ANA.

Durban - The hijackers suspected of killing Avoca dad Kelly Chetty are believed to be part of a gang of thugs who have been terrorising the community of Shayamoya, on the doorstep of the KwaMashu Hostel.

Chetty, 40, was fatally shot in a hijacking outside a greengrocer’s store on Umhlangane Road in Avoca on Thursday afternoon.

Three men had apparently robbed the greengrocer and tried to hijack a Toyota Avanza with a woman driver and children inside it, before attacking Chetty, who was with his two children and a friend.

When they failed to start his VW Golf R, they hijacked another car, a Toyota Etios, which was spotted at the KwaMashu Hostel on Friday morning with three men inside it.

Two of them were killed in a shoot-out with the police, while the third suspect, who was wounded, escaped. He was arrested on Friday at a Polyclinic in KwaMashu.

Residents who live near the hostel told the Daily News that they were under constant attack from criminals, many of whom they claimed lived at the hostel.

They said Shayamoya was once a safe neighbourhood, despite the hostel being a hot spot for political killings. However, they claim the hostel has now become a haven for criminals.

Thulani Mthethwa, a resident at Shayamoya since the early 90s, said urgent intervention was needed to save lives.

The surge in violent attacks and murders had resulted in some residents in the small neighbourhood fleeing their homes, with the hope of returning once the situation had calmed down. Others were trying to sell their houses.

Last month, the Motsonyane family was attacked while watching a soccer match on television at home. A 56-year-old man, his wife and grandson were shot and the attackers ransacked their home before fleeing.

The man was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. His wife and grandson are recovering at home. They did not want their full names published for fear of being targeted.

The Msimango family, who live opposite the Motsonyanes, were recently attacked at gunpoint by three men.

The men fled with one of their vehicles, leaving the three women and children traumatised, but grateful that they were unharmed.

The family are still in the process of selling a home they had lived in for more than 20 years.

Although this was the first time they had been attacked, previous incidents in the area had led them to try to sell their home.

Next door to the Msimangos, the Blose family has suffered a double blow. Their youngest son was shot by unknown men while trying to lock the gate at his home in 2015. He is now wheelchair-bound. In February this year, the family’s 24-year-old son was shot execution-style while waiting for a taxi near his house.

In August, during an alleged hijacking in the area, a man was shot and killed outside his girlfriend’s home.

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said the hostel attracted people who tried to find jobs in the city. However, they turned to crime if they were unsuccessful.

“I remember the days when this community used to buy from the hostel tuck-shops - we used to drink at the hostel taverns, but not any more,” he said.

A senior police official at the KwaMashu police station, who was not authorised to speak to the media, said it was almost impossible for the police to work at the hostel.

He said making arrests and getting successful convictions were a problem because there were no proper Community Policing Forum (CPF) structures to complement the work of the police, or witnesses willing to make statements.

“Police are finding it hard to solve crimes in this area when the community is not willing to come to the party.

“The community know who the hijackers are. They know the people involved in housebreakings and they know the hit men, but they are too scared to come forward with the information,” said the police source.

Transport, Community Safety and Liaison spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said the recent hijacking incidents were criminal and not targeted at a certain community.

He said the fact that the suspects were found at the KwaMashu hostel was proof once again that the environmental design of hostels was making them vulnerable to criminals.

“We know hostels are soft targets to which criminals have easy access. If hostels are small havens for criminals, then nearby communities would also be victims, as has been the case,” he said.

Ncalane said the local police station was recently extended to improve the capacity of police to deal with crime in KwaMashu.

“One area that has remained stubborn in KwaMashu is the hostel. This area needs comprehensive interventions to be implemented as soon as possible,”said Ncalane.

Vusi Zweni, from the hostel dwellers’ association Ubunye Bamahostela, said it was hard to control criminal activities at hostels and the association was working with other stakeholders to find strategies to fight crime at hostels.

