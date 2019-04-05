Picture: geralt/Pixabay

Durban - A case of murder has been opened after the decomposed body of a missing toddler was found in a bush in Phoenix. According to police, the child went missing on Saturday morning.

Spokesperson Lt Colonel Thulani Zwane said that on Wednesday night at around 10ppm the decomposed body of a one-year-old child was found in the bush at Trenance Manor, Phoenix.

Zwane said a post mortem would be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

Meanwhile, police are still appealing for information about a Chatsworth nurse who was reported missing for over 2 weeks.

Susheila Govender, 50, was last seen on March 20 leaving her Arena Park home.

Govender is medium in complexion, weighs approximately 67 kgs and has a butterfly tattoo on her right arm.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Cleo Loganathan of Chatsworth SAPS on 0798374182 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Daily News