Durban - Bus commuters are advised to seek alternative travelling arrangements due to a fuel issue with the city’s bus service

Tozi Mthethwa, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, said that the bus service is affected in all areas due to a shortage of diesel. The city’s busses are run by Tansnat, a private operator.

“Commuters are urged to make alternative travel arrangements from today, 14 March 2018 until further notice,” Mthethwa said.

Last week, commuters complained of being left stranded for hours while waiting for their morning bus.

A Newlands East resident said she had been late for work due to the issue.

“On Thursday, I waited and waited for both the 6am and 8am busses but neither came. When I called the bus depot I was told that there was nothing that they could do as they had no diesel,” she said.

Tansnat is owned by taxi boss, Mandla Gcaba, nephew of President Jacob Zuma. The city acquired Tansnat’s services in 2009 on a monthly lease of R15000 for each bus.

